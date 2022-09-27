As traffic fines increase, law for a penalty points system to be published soon

by MEGAN STRINGER
As of midnight on September 22nd, a number of Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for traffic offences increased due to a change in legislation.
The change meant that various traffic offences such as Failing to Wear Seat Belt, Using a Mobile Phone Whilst Driving and Contravening a Traffic Light now resulted in a £300 penalty fine.
Other offences that resulted in a £300 penalty from the 22nd included failing to indicate a change of direction, overtaking traffic other than on the left and driving against the flow of traffic. The penalty for leaving a Derelict Vehicle in a Public Place also increased to £600.
27-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR