As traffic fines increase, law for a penalty points system to be published soon

The change meant that various traffic offences such as Failing to Wear Seat Belt, Using a Mobile Phone Whilst Driving and Contravening a Traffic Light now resulted in a £300 penalty fine.Other offences that resulted in a £300 penalty from the 22nd included failing to indicate a change of direction, overtaking traffic other than on the left and driving against the flow of traffic. The penalty for leaving a Derelict Vehicle in a Public Place also increased to £600.

