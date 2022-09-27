Environmental incident teaches political lesson

There are, of course, a number of other dimensions to the situation, particularly the legal, criminal and the environmental, but the need to juggle the delicate political dimension along with everything else, has been clear from the outset.This has not been helped by some politicians and media on the other side setting out to stir things up in what has come across as a highly provocative attitude. The main one among these has been the Mayor of Algeciras who has taken almost every conceivable opportunity to level unfair criticism against Gibraltar, even when Spanish experts have been saying the very opposite.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR