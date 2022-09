by MEGAN STRINGER This past Saturday, September 24, after months of gruelling training, Eric Rowbottom completed his E-M-Power Challenge – which saw him drag himself up Mediterranean Steps to raise funds for charity.

Since a young age, Eric has been a wheelchair user due to contracting polio at the age of eight. The challenge had been on his mind for quite some time - around ten to fifteen years, he told PANORAMA.

28-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR