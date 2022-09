The Minster for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has met with local darts players Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt and Sean Negrette.

Craig and Justin will be representing Gibraltar this week at the World Darts Federation Europe Cup in Gandía, Spain.They will be joined by Sean the following week in Wigan (UK) at the PDC Development tournament, followed by the Under-24 World Cup.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR