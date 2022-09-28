Labour Party commitment to Gibraltar is “unshakeable”

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia asserted the right to self-determination of the people of Gibraltar in Liverpool on Monday during the Labour Party conference. This came as he hosted the traditional Gibraltar Government evening reception which was supported by hundreds of invited guests, which included Members of Parliament, Lords, politicians and diplomats.

Dr Garcia recalled that Gibraltar has supported the Labour Party with a stand and reception at its Conference for 33 years, and conveyed the best wishes of the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to those present. The Deputy Chief Minister reflected on the historic relationship between Gibraltar and the Labour Party, and explained that it was a Labour Government in 1969 that provided the constitutional guarantee on sovereignty. It was also a Labour Government that in 2006 agreed to insert the principle of self-determination in the constitution of Gibraltar, followed by the separate political guarantee known as the double-lock.

