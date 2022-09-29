Spanish press leaks undermine nuclear security

The worsening political situation across the globe following the Russian invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the continued military importance of Gibraltar. The more turbulence there is in the world the more the Rock will stand out as a symbol of strength and stability.

In that context, the movement of submarines, whether nuclear powered or nuclear armed, has always been a closely guarded secret given that such secrecy is the very basis of how a nuclear deterrent operates. That is to say that the enemy in wartime or an adversary in peacetime will not know where the submarines are at a given moment in time. It is this, not knowing where a response might come from, that acts as a deterrent to whatever aggressive action may have been planned.

