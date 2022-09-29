ATC closure unacceptable

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has been informed by the MOD that the Airfield will close later today due to staff issues. This will affect this evenings inbound EasyJet flight from London Gatwick.

UPDATE

HMGOG very much regrets that NATS and MoD continue to fail to resolve their labour relations issue, a failure which will be of inconvenience to hundreds of passengers and which will have an adverse impact on Gibraltar’s reputation.The Government believes the continued labour issues affecting Air Traffic Control are unacceptable and understand the MOD are building resilience to resolve this as a matter of urgency.

HMGoG now understands that today’s problem at Air Traffic Control arises from a staff illness.

29-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR