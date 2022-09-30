HMGoG extends deadline for Property Occupation Register to 31st October 2022 due to recent service outages affecting eServices
Government is grateful to all those citizens who have now registered and looks forward to completing this process in the coming month.
The Government continues to provide measures to assist senior citizens at the Customer Services Hub. Residents of Bishop Canilla House, Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House and Sea Masters Lodge are exempted from the requirement to register their property occupation. All other citizens residing in private ownership, private rental or Government rental have a legal requirement to register themselves and their families by the 31st October 2022.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
30-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar COVID19 Information Update
- Captain of the Port receives preliminary schedule for wreck removal of the OS 35
- Spain must stop submarine tantrums and grow up
- HMGoG extends deadline for Property Occupation Register to 31st October 2022 due to recent service outages affecting eServices
- Can holding in gas kill you?
- Yesterday’s Ceremony of the Keys
- ATC closure unacceptable
- Spanish press leaks undermine nuclear security