HMGoG extends deadline for Property Occupation Register to 31st October 2022 due to recent service outages affecting eServices

The Gibraltar Government has extended the closing date for citizens to register their occupation of property in Gibraltar as required under the Register of Occupation Act 2021 to the 31st October 2022. The Government has extended the closing date due to recent service outages affecting eServices.

Government is grateful to all those citizens who have now registered and looks forward to completing this process in the coming month.The Government continues to provide measures to assist senior citizens at the Customer Services Hub. Residents of Bishop Canilla House, Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House and Sea Masters Lodge are exempted from the requirement to register their property occupation. All other citizens residing in private ownership, private rental or Government rental have a legal requirement to register themselves and their families by the 31st October 2022.

30-09-22