Captain of the Port receives preliminary schedule for wreck removal of the OS 35

The Captain of the Port has received an indicative schedule from the salvors for the salvage and wreck removal of the OS 35. This includes an indicative timeline for the removal of the wreck and its contents.
The provision of this plan follows the issuing of a Wreck Removal Notice to the vessel’s owners by the Captain of the Port, under the provisions of Part VIIIA of the Merchant Shipping Act.
The Notice requires that the wreck must be removed by the owners in a proper and timely manner consistent with considerations of safety and environmental protection legislation, and in particular with the protection of the marine environment.
The Notice requires the complete removal of the wreck and its contents by 30th May 2023.
30-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR