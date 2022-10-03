The Queen is dead: a sceptic’s tribute

The death of the British monarch and head of state Elizabeth II has had a profound impact not only in UK and British Overseas Territories but across the entire world. She was one of the few remaining representatives of the paradigms of permanence, stability and certitude which once provided solid foundations to our societies, values which have been sadly dismantled in a mad rush to dispense with tradition and invent new, floating systems of belief, fashionable social experiments that could fit into the fickle, self-indulgent demands of the contemporary world.