Following a lifetime of dedication to sport on the Rock, Charlie Flower has passed away aged 85

Life President of the Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association, Charlie Flower, has sadly passed away aged 85.
Throughout his lifetime, Charlie dedicated most of his time to Sport, especially Athletics on the Rock, which was a real passion for him.
In 1954, alongside Mr Ernest De Torres Snr, Charlie founded the oldest athletics club in Gibraltar - Calpeans AC at the Calpe Rowing Club.
The athletics club have won the Gibraltar Road Racing League on 30 occasions - 18 consecutively and continue to participate in the Gibraltar Road Racing League and Track Races still to this day.
04-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR