Floating Maritime Museum

Carmen Gomez DIARY
Coming across this small article on a maritime museum which is to be created on a naval rescue ship in Spain which was due to be scrapped, I couldn’t help but remember one of the three most desired projects of our dear departed Editor. One of them was just that; a maritime museum in Gibraltar; which has a glorious naval history; which could be equipped with many artefacts; photos; memorabilia, paintings etc.
He thought that Gibraltar deserved such a museum which would be the pride of all Gibraltarians, and those who visited our shores. The other two were that Gibraltar be given the title of Royal; which would now be the Royal City of Gibraltar; and a bust of Winston Churchill to be erected in some prominent site.
05-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR