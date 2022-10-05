Gibraltar view put across to Conservative Ministers and MPs

Dr Garcia also met separately with Minister of State for Defence Procurement Alec Shelbrooke MP and Minister of State at the Department for Transport Kevin Foster MP and discussed issues of relevance to Gibraltar. He also spoke to Sir David Evennett MP, who is a Government Whip who sits on the European Statutory Instruments Committee of the House of Commons and met Alan Mak MP, who served as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury until last month.

