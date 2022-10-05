Gibraltar view put across to Conservative Ministers and MPs

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 - 09:53

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia yesterday welcomed the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly MP to the Gibraltar stand at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. 


Dr Garcia also met separately with Minister of State for Defence Procurement Alec Shelbrooke MP and Minister of State at the Department for Transport Kevin Foster MP and discussed issues of relevance to Gibraltar. He also spoke to Sir David Evennett MP, who is a Government Whip who sits on the European Statutory Instruments Committee of the House of Commons and met Alan Mak MP, who served as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury until last month.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

05-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR

  • Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia welcomed Foreign Secretary James Cleverly MP to the Gibraltar stand at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.
    Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia welcomed Foreign Secretary James Cleverly MP to the Gibraltar stand at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.
  • Dr Garcia in conversation with U.K. Minister of State for Defence Procurement Alec Shelbrooke MP and U.K. Representative Dominique Searle
    Dr Garcia in conversation with U.K. Minister of State for Defence Procurement Alec Shelbrooke MP and U.K. Representative Dominique Searle
  • Former Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury Alan Mak MP with Dr Garcia at the Gibraltar stand in Birmingham
    Former Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury Alan Mak MP with Dr Garcia at the Gibraltar stand in Birmingham
  • Deputy Chief Minister meets with U.K. Minister of State at the Department for Transport Kevin Foster MP
    Deputy Chief Minister meets with U.K. Minister of State at the Department for Transport Kevin Foster MP