Picardo urges UN to respect Gibraltar’s self-determination

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo reminded the Fourth Committee of the United Nations yesterday that the guiding principle in the decolonisation of Gibraltar must be the right to self-determination of its people.

This was Mr Picardo’s first address to the Fourth Committee since 2017. In 2018 and 2019 the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia addressed the Committee in the first instance because the Chief Minister was in Brussels on Brexit treaty business, and subsequently because of the general election in Gibraltar. The Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of interventions by the Territories in 2020, and in 2021 it was US Representative David Liston who delivered the Gibraltar address, given the restrictions on travel to the United States.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

05-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR