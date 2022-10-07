Application for proposed mortuary filed with Town Planner

by MEGAN STRINGER The Ministry for Economic Development have this week filed an application with the Town Planner to develop a standalone building to serve as a mortuary alongside ancillary facilities. The applicants are looking to seek Outline Planning Permission. The site for the proposed building is located in Cemetery Road.

Within the Planning Statement, prepared by ARC Designs on behalf of the Ministry, it notes that at the moment, the site currently houses five containers which are spread out on two different levels. “They appear to be serving as temporary offices and these will be removed as part of the project works.“Gibraltar has no mortuary at the moment so the client wants to build one for the population” the Planning Statement adds.

07-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR