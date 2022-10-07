Sabotage threat to undersea cables nearby

The risk to undersea cables landing at Gibraltar or passing through the Strait has been highlighted recently in the UK press and in security circles. The concern is that after the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in Northern Europe, other pipelines carrying fuel, or cables with data, could be similarly compromised.

The concern is that many of these are located at choke points around the globe including places like the Suez Canal or more relevant to us the Strait of Gibraltar. There is a host of information on the web which shows the location of many of these commercial cables. There are in addition to this obviously more secret military and data cables which are presumably more difficult to find.

07-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR