Gibraltar absent from Anglo-Spanish “tertulias”

This weekend the good and the grand from the two countries gathered, not for the first time, among the dreaming spires of Oxford in order to discuss relations between them in different areas. It is normally taken for granted that Gibraltar was one of the topics.The Anglo-Spanish tertulias started in the second half of the 1980s as an annual forum in which to raise the many issues which affected both countries, which were then EU partners. It will be recalled that Spain had finally joined the European Community in 1986.

Cleverly meets Albares at Oxford tertulias

The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted on Saturday that he had met his Spanish counterpart at the latest session of the tertulias in Oxford. He reiterated the UK commitment to reaching a UK-EU Gibraltar agreement that works for all in the region.



