Meanwhile, the Gibraltar Government confirmed the meeting in Oxford

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister worked closely with the Foreign Secretary and his team in the preparation for the Gibraltar aspects of the meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Albares, which was on a range of UK/Spain issues. The meeting was a timely opportunity to reiterate the UK's and Gibraltar’s commitment to reaching a UK-EU Gibraltar agreement that works for all in the region.

10-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR