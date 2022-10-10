Duke of Edinburgh International Award in Morocco implemented by the Strait of Gibraltar Association’s Independent Award Centre in Tangier

It is with a great pleasure to announce the first Adventurous Journey Expedition for the Duke of Edinburgh International Award in Morocco on Saturday and Sunday, October 1st and 2nd.

Strait of Gibraltar Association´s Independent Award Centre (IAC) for the Duke of Edinburgh International Award in Tangier was delighted to organize the Adventurous Journey Expedition event in the region of Tetouan especially in Al Kouf area. where our participants were provided with the opportunity to learn more about the nature, as well as to develop their self-confidence, team work, enthusiasm, and health. They were taken out of their comfort zone- in an unfamiliar environment but kept within a safe and secure setting.

