The Government issued a new Technical Notice yesterday which set out new conditions for minors crossing the border, both from Gibraltar to Spain and vice versa.

The Spanish authorities have advised the Gibraltar authorities that, as from Wednesday 12 October 2022, new controls will be coming into place at the border affecting the crossing of minors.The information contained in this Technical Notice is without prejudice to the fulfilment of other entry conditions which the Spanish authorities apply in keeping with their obligations under the Schengen Borders Code e.g. the requirement for the minor to be in possession of a valid travel document.

11-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR