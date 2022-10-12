Lifts at Campion Park

What is a great shame is to see them in the state they are in at present. The outside glass panels are extremely dirty, as is the little roof above them, when you step out at Kings Bastion.Then if you go a little further you come across the bus stop, and there the floor is stained with what looks like eggs having been spilt, and the stain has then dried up because it has not been cleaned.Could this not be seen to at least once a week? It is disheartening for people who use them.

