Dramatic drop of Gibraltar tobacco into Spain says survey

The news that the amount of “illicit” tobacco from Gibraltar detected in Spain has fallen dramatically will be welcome news to those who sought to achieve this objective over the years.

Indeed, it was one of the aims of the Memorandum of Understanding on Tobacco that was negotiated between Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and Spain and signed on 29 November 2018.The latest survey in Spain has shown a drop of some 75% in so called “illicit” tobacco from Gibraltar as compared to the first half of 2021. The data is based on a compilation of empty, discarded cigarette packets found across the country and is conducted by IPSOS.

12-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR