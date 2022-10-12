Spain will surely play hardball in Gibrexit final stages

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo warned Spain that Gibraltar would walk away from any Gibrexit deal if the ‘good faith’ established during previous rounds disappeared. But using the border as leverage against Gibraltar never fails to resurface, and temptation to throw a spanner in the works is evident. On the flip side, Spain has softened its stance over Gibraltar and is prepared to negotiate in a fair and meaningful way to improve border fluidity. But cracks emerging during negotiations will certainly widen if our neighbour decides to show us what life is like for outcasts from the European continent.

12-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR