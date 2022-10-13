Vehicle overturned in Prince Edward’s Road accident

The Royal Gibraltar Police advised the public to avoid the area and to allow emergency vehicles to pass as they made their way to the location against the flow of traffic.Local emergency services attended the accident.“Access to Moorish Castle is via the Upper Rock via HM Prison Windmill Hill, not Engineer Road (due to ongoing road works). These traffic diversions are likely to last until 1230pm” the RGP Tweeted yesterday morning to update the public.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

13-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR