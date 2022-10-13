Spain shoots itself in the foot with long border queues

Spain turned up the heat on its own citizens yesterday with long delays to cross the border. The vast majority of those caught were EU nationals, the bulk of whom were Spaniards, on a day trip during their national day.

Hundreds if not thousands of people had their public holiday spoilt by the delays at the border. October 12 is known across the frontier as El Dia de la Hispanidad and it is a day when traditionally many Spaniards choose to visit Gibraltar for tourism and leisure purposes.

13-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR