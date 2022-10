3- Dylan Duo Jnr - becomes youngest ever to qualify from Gib.

4- Dyson Parody

5- Craig Galliano

6- Justin

They will play live on the PDC stage today in the Victoria Stadium as from 1pm against top professional darts players .

The Gibraltar darts association committee would like to wish them all the best of luck .

Gibraltar let’s get behind our players and buy a ticket.

