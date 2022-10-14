Are Gibraltarians being priced out of our own property market?

 Friday, October 14, 2022 - 10:57
Are Gibraltarians being priced out of our own property market?

Property prices in Gibraltar long ago surpassed acceptable boundaries.

We see more and more houses advertised well above the psychologically stupefying threshold of £1m, and the estimation is that at the upper high end of the property market, the square metre currently valued at £9,000 will carry on increasing and soon exceed the £10,000 mark. As a result rich foreigners and the local judicial-financial elite are buying these luxury properties, which working middle-class families can only admire in photographs or at a discreet distance.

