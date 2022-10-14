Are Gibraltarians being priced out of our own property market?

We see more and more houses advertised well above the psychologically stupefying threshold of £1m, and the estimation is that at the upper high end of the property market, the square metre currently valued at £9,000 will carry on increasing and soon exceed the £10,000 mark. As a result rich foreigners and the local judicial-financial elite are buying these luxury properties, which working middle-class families can only admire in photographs or at a discreet distance.

14-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR