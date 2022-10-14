Spain misses golden opportunity to extend healthcare hand of friendship

The visible lack of progress on a reciprocal healthcare agreement between Gibraltar and Spain will continue to be a matter of concern for citizens on both sides of the border.
In the meantime, the Spanish government has confirmed to its Parliament in Madrid that they have taken on the liability for the healthcare costs of workers employed in Gibraltar since 1 January 2021.RECIPROCAL
It will be recalled that reciprocal healthcare between Gibraltar and Spain was terminated by Madrid on 30 June 2022. This move may well have been designed as a means of exerting pressure on Gibraltar in the context of the wider negotiations for a treaty but the truth is that it has backfired badly on them.
14-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR