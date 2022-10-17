What do the public think of the increase in penalties for traffic offences?

by MEGAN STRINGER Last month, a number of Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for traffic offences increased following a change in legislation. Amendments to existing regulations resulted in increasing the financial penalty attached to various fixed penalty notices. “The amendments follow on from representations from the Commissioner of Police where penalties had become insignificant as they had not been increased with the rate of inflation and as a result had lost their value as a deterrent to offenders” the Government stated in a press release at the time.

For many, this will have been positively received as they believe that there is not enough enforcement surrounding these offences. However, with the rising cost of living, the increase in Fixed Penalty Notices may not be ideal for some.Parking and Waiting offences have been doubled from their previous amount while continuing with the 50% discount if paid within 14 days from the date of issue. However, Road Traffic offences have been increased by two hundred pounds - from £100 to £300. Failing to Wear Seat Belt, Using a Mobile Phone Whilst Driving, Contravening a Traffic Light, Failing to Indicate, Overtaking other than on the left and Driving Against the Flow of Traffic all now result in a £300 penalty fine.One offence of leaving a Derelict Vehicle in a Public Place has been increased from £200 to £600 amongst other penalty increases.

