Commonwealth contingency plan if Gibrexit negotiations fail

 Monday, October 17, 2022 - 09:24
The Rock makes its last stand in an eight-year political war that will decide its future with or without the European Union. A hard border with Spain and renewed sovereignty attacks may lay on the horizon without a Gibrexit deal, but a viable alternative may soften the blow. The Commonwealth family of 2.4 billion people eclipses EU member state populations by five times, which gives Gibraltar a valuable ally in a hostile environment. That is why the Rock has steadily increased its investment in the international organisation of 56 independent countries that touches all parts of the globe. 


VOICE FOR SMALL STATES
More than half of Commonwealth membership constitutes small states (32 out of a total of 42 worldwide) with an equal voice to larger countries. The organisation claims to have championed small and vulnerable states since the 1980s and campaigns internationally to place attention on the unique challenges they face. It means that the tiny Pacific nation of Nauru, with a population of just 13,000 people, was able to voice its opinion about climate change.

