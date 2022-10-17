Commonwealth contingency plan if Gibrexit negotiations fail

The Rock makes its last stand in an eight-year political war that will decide its future with or without the European Union. A hard border with Spain and renewed sovereignty attacks may lay on the horizon without a Gibrexit deal, but a viable alternative may soften the blow. The Commonwealth family of 2.4 billion people eclipses EU member state populations by five times, which gives Gibraltar a valuable ally in a hostile environment. That is why the Rock has steadily increased its investment in the international organisation of 56 independent countries that touches all parts of the globe.