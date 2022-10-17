Commonwealth contingency plan if Gibrexit negotiations fail
VOICE FOR SMALL STATES
More than half of Commonwealth membership constitutes small states (32 out of a total of 42 worldwide) with an equal voice to larger countries. The organisation claims to have championed small and vulnerable states since the 1980s and campaigns internationally to place attention on the unique challenges they face. It means that the tiny Pacific nation of Nauru, with a population of just 13,000 people, was able to voice its opinion about climate change.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
17-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Spain precipitates diplomatic crisis over diplomatic bags
- Gibraltar subsidises electricity production
- GHA ANNOUNCES NEW APPOINTMENTS SYSTEM FOR THE PCC
- Number of juvenile arrests been ‘quite constant’ in the last six months
- Mrs Europe 2022 IV Princess
- What next?
- Commonwealth contingency plan if Gibrexit negotiations fail
- What do the public think of the increase in penalties for traffic offences?