Gibraltar subsidises electricity production

Amid a price pressure crises with inflationary conditions continuing to bite, firms on the Rock will welcome the help that is planned by the government.A government spokesperson explained: “In Gibraltar the rising cost of energy supplies have been amortized as follows: Supply of electricity, which is from a government entity, the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, is already subsidised by approximately 40%.”“Increases in costs have been capped at 8% for the year August 2022 to August 2023. There will be no further increases during this period.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR