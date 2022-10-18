Spain precipitates diplomatic crisis over diplomatic bags

The leaking of this to the Spanish media, in the same way as they have leaked sensitive nuclear submarine movements in advance, has exposed the fact that nothing much appears to have changed. The plain fact is that supposed allies do not behave in this way.There are therefore two distinct issues at stake in this latest diplomatic crisis. The first is the detaining of UK diplomatic bags at the border and the second is the leaking of that action to the Spanish media.

