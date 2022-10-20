No hope for Spain with UK politicians

There is concern in Gibraltar and Spain that the current political instability in the United Kingdom could adversely impact on the ongoing negotiations for the Rock’s future relationship with the EU. This comes in the context of a window of opportunity that continues to get narrower and narrower as the end of the year approaches.

Nonetheless Gibraltar can rest assured of solid political support in the United Kingdom regardless of the outcome of the sorry political soap opera that has played out there over the last few weeks. The Conservative Party may be divided on who should lead them and on that old chestnut of Europe, however when it comes to Gibraltar there is not a fissure between them. Indeed, this remarkable phenomenon was seen even over the issue of Brexit, where even the most ardent Tory Brexiteers have understood the position and needs of Gibraltar and remain our staunchest defenders in Westminster. All wings of the party and supporters of all potential leadership contenders back the Rock.

