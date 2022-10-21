Madrid must take final step towards a deal

The pressure on the Spanish government to complete negotiations on the UK-EU Gibraltar treaty continues to mount from different quarters. The trend in the region now is to push Madrid to the finishing line, coupled with fewer and fewer dissenting voices against a deal.

When Spain’s Minister for Europe Pascual Navarro Rios appeared before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Spanish Parliament earlier this week, he might have expected to be quizzed on the Gibraltar negotiations by hostile MPs from across the political spectrum. The fact that this did not happen suggests that for most of them there are more important foreign policy priorities to worry about at the moment. A war in Ukraine, a right wing administration in Italy, social upheaval in France and political turmoil in the United Kingdom makes an agreement on Gibraltar a good news story by comparison.

21-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR