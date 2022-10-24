Coming to terms with Empire Days and forging ahead

I am sure that by now Boris Johnson will be thinking that he should not have been so foolhardy in the position of trust he held.Frankly, liar or not, many will be secretly wishing that he should not have been forced to leave so soon, before much necessary business had been taken care of, with Rishi Sunak at his side.Now it’s beginning to feel more like the mad hatters tea party, but without the cocktails or the hats. Frankly it’s hugely demoralizing that this should be happening at all, but more so for us who are at a crucial crossroad, where we wait on the EU to determine a post brexit future with a Schengen deal that is running on its last legs.

