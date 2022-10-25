‘Rock of Gibraltar’ horse passes away

The racehorse was bred by Joe Crowley, and Anne-Marie and Aidan O’Brien; the latter also trained him.Rock of Gibraltar was the first ever horse to win seven successive Group 1 races in the Northern Hemisphere breaking Mill Reef’s 30-year-old record, before finishing second to Domedriver in the 2002 Breeders' Cup Mile.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR