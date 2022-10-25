Inauguration of Oncology Unit

Last week, the GHA inaugurated new visiting and consultation areas to the Cancer Clinic at St Bernard’s Hospital. The area has been refurbished to offer cancer patients first class space that is as comforting and supportive as possible whilst they undergo treatment.

The existing cancer unit has proven extremely positive and allowed cancer patients in Gibraltar to receive unit chemotherapy or more modern therapies like immunotherapy. This reduces the need to travel to England or Spain to receive treatment and ensures patients cab be at home close to their families and community support.The number of consultations and treatments have already shown a significant rise. Since 2018 where up to 1872 consultations and treatments were administered at the Cancer Unit, last year the activity was increased to a total of 5851. The projection for 2022 is to reach as many as 7000 consultations and treatments.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR