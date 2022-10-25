Youth crime in Gibraltar points to a disintegrating social system

In the three years leading up to COVID, the Royal Gibraltar Police made 600 arrests in relation to youth crime, an average of 200 juveniles a year involved in thefts, burglaries, substance abuse, violent assault, vandalism and damage to property.

Some of these were repeat offenders charged with multiple offences, carrying a crime record of 20 or more felonies to their name.The appalling current surge of uncontrolled youth crime, we often hear of a case worse than another the previous week, is symptomatic of a far wider malaise afflicting our society. We are witnessing a complete breakdown of traditional controls, the social checks and balances that provided cohesion to society.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR