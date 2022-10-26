Gibraltar National Archives will host an exhibition to commemorate 80 years since Operation Torch, the retaking of North Africa from the Nazis, which was planned and spearheaded from Gibraltar in November 1942.

The Government of Gibraltar also marked this important milestone of the Second World War in 2004 when an Operation Torch coin was minted. The coin depicts Lieutenant-General Eisenhower commander of Operation Torch, Lieutenant-General Kenneth Anderson responsible for Eastern Task Force and Major-General Patton in charge of the Western Task Force. It is a tribute to the incredible leadership qualities of the three military commanders.

