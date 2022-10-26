Diplomatic bags finally released

The Spanish border authorities appear to have leaked to the media there that the UK diplomatic bags which had been detained have finally been allowed to cross into Gibraltar.

The items were destined for The Convent.It has taken 16 days for the saga to come to a conclusion, despite the fact that diplomatic goods cannot be detained, scanned, opened or otherwise interfered with under international law. The Spanish media are making much of the point that the weight of the items was some 150 kilos.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR