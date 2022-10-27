COVID: What will winter bring?

Gibraltar like the rest of the world now faces its third winter having to deal with Covid-19, and even though it’s a situation that has comparably lost its bite, the virus remains a serious issue to be dealt with as the temperature drops.

The government is approaching the matter in a similar fashion to last year in offering booster jabs to strengthen protection against serious disease, which was ramped up before Christmas when the Omicron variant began to rise.This year the Gibraltar Health Authority will provide a different version of vaccines, that are designed to deliver immunity against Omicron and the original variants of Covid.Specific groups such as the over 50s, those who are pregnant or have a long term health condition, or live with someone who is immunocompromised, are on the priority list.

