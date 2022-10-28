Animals in Need Foundation host Halloween event

Established in 2016, AINF works together with local and international authorities and organisations to help improve the lives of so many abandoned and unwanted animals. They have successfully rehomed over 3000 animals already since they were founded.The aim of the Halloween event was to raise funds to enable the charity to continue operating as it does.Speaking with volunteer, Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens, she told PANORAMA that the charity consists of a few volunteers and receives no regular funding “despite having regular expenditures which include but are not limited to veterinary bills, kennel fees and other expenses such as transport and food for the animals under our care.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR