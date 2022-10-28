Sunak will solidify British sovereignty and boost financial services

Rishi Sunak’s Tory leadership victory last week ensures a continuation of British policy to defend Gibraltar’s sovereignty and its interests during negotiations with the European Union. But Spain and the EU will grow bolder with such instability surrounding the UK Conservative party in a turbulent period blemished by in-fighting and controversy.Sunak was under fire during his first Parliamentary session as Prime Minister, with the Labour Opposition doing its best to ruffle feathers yet to settle. The shambolic financial plan planted by his predecessor, Liz Truss, almost crashed the Pound and shattered the Conservative party’s reputation as a safe pair of hands during an economic crisis.

