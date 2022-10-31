Without Gibraltar there is no possible future for the Campo

There’s always been a phrase used in show business particularly, which says that “no one is indispensable.” Sometimes the person to stand in for another in his or her role is not as charismatic or as popular, but nevertheless the show must go on and it does. We are seeing this in British politics at present. At this crucial point in time there is much to do by the new Prime Minister, in effecting accountability and effective implementation of strategies to help the country find its feet under these very difficult times. Rishi Sunak promises not only to do that, but to bring to a close, a situation which was getting out of hand, to say the least. In other words to not only clean up the mess, but come up with the much needed goods. Certain problems require the sort of leadership that has so far been in scant supply.

He has been accepted by his peers, but he is fully aware of why he is in the driving seat. It`s curious however, how the British cannot focus on a person, without failing to mention his ethnicity or cultural background. When I went to London in the early 70`s, there was always that immediate question of “where are you from?” It was like an invisible barrier between myself and English people I met in the course of my career, who at the start of any conversation had to identify my origins, before they either felt comfortable in my presence, or it somehow helped them to converse with me. They appear unable to just see or accept the person for what they stand for. Some things never change; and one wonders whether political clout combined with competence, will enable the new PM to succeed in his aspirations; because whatever happens in the UK will naturally end up affecting us. Someone said that the UK and the Commonwealth are not within distance where we are concerned, and that leaves us very exposed to the influences of our neighbouring country.

