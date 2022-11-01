November is World Pancreatic Cancer

As always, the main aim of the Charity’s campaign will be to raise awareness of this horrible type of cancer which is recognized as the fastest killing cancer of all common cancers. It also has the lowest 5 year survival rate of all cancers. This year the Charity’s “Turn it Purple” campaign will include raising awareness to GP’s, raising awareness to the general public via a local media campaign in TV, radio and newspapers, the Charity’s traditional street banner and other activities.

