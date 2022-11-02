Oliver Whitmore to represent Gibraltar at UK Youth Parliament
Mr Whitmore was chosen after an essay competition the theme of which was the most important issue affecting young people in Gibraltar.
The meeting will take place on Friday 4 November and will include representatives of the UK Overseas Territories who will each have a two minute slot to raise the most important issue affecting young people in the respective territories today. The speeches will be delivered from the despatch box and the session will be streamed live on Parliament TV. Mr Whitmore met with a representative of the CYA for guidance and advice beforehand, and also with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.
