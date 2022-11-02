Three juveniles detained in Windmill Hill over the past year

by MEGAN STRINGER The issue of juvenile crime has been prominent across the Rock over recent weeks, with many incidents concerning the demographic being a reoccurrence in the Royal Gibraltar Police media reports.

PANORAMA had previously reported on the topic a few months ago, and in October, spoke to the RGP and asked how they thought the current situation is with juveniles in respect of whether the number of reports have stayed the same, increased or decreased in the last six months. A spokesperson stated: “Like other arrests, the number of arrested juveniles fluctuates over time. In the last 6 months, the numbers of juvenile arrests has been quite constant - perhaps with a very slight recent increase.

