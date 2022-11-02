Prepare for no treaty says Government
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 - 10:38
VIEWPOINT
The details of the exercise were revealed by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia during a GBC Viewpoint programme on Thursday. Dr Garcia made it clear that the preparations for no treaty have always run in parallel to the negotiations to secure a treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. He was, however, at pains to point out that the Government remained “firmly committed” to a treaty but also needed to plan prudently for no deal at the same time.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
02-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Minister Isola hosts Insurance Breakfast at the Gherkin in the City of London
- Prepare for no treaty says Government
- Three juveniles detained in Windmill Hill over the past year
- USS Rhode Island arrives in Gibraltar
- New £155m MOD facilities management contract comes into service in Gibraltar
- Oliver Whitmore to represent Gibraltar at UK Youth Parliament
- Gibraltar Day on Halloween delivers message of stability
- Full text of Chief Minister’s address to Gibraltar Day Finance Centre Lunch