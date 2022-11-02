Prepare for no treaty says Government

The Government ratcheted up its advice to the business community to prepare for the possibility of no treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. This followed the news that plans are underway for an exercise to test its planning assumptions in the event of a no deal scenario.

The details of the exercise were revealed by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia during a GBC Viewpoint programme on Thursday. Dr Garcia made it clear that the preparations for no treaty have always run in parallel to the negotiations to secure a treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. He was, however, at pains to point out that the Government remained “firmly committed” to a treaty but also needed to plan prudently for no deal at the same time.

