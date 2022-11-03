Gibraltar becomes the first country to issue stamps with King Charles III Royal Cypher

The set of stamps titled ‘The 12 days of Christmas’ covers the postage values used in Gibraltar for postal operations throughout the Christmas period. They depict all the gifts that form part of the world-renowned Christmas carol ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’, an English carol that dates back to the late eighteenth century and enumerates in the manner of a cumulative song, a series of increasingly numerous gifts given on each day of the Christmas season. The stamps have been designed by local graphics artist Mr Stephen Perera, and have been printed on high quality gummed paper.

03-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR