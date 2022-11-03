Temporary Housing application at Coaling Island filed with Town Planner
Thursday, November 3, 2022 - 10:43
In regard to site context, Coaling Island is located on the west side of Gibraltar, close to Queensway Quay and Mid Harbour Estate.
The scheme aims to provide a development that is respectful of the Kings Wharf Quay blocks that are in close proximity, to be able to provide an adaptable accommodation for key workers within the located site.
The Planning Statement adds that the name Coaling Island derives from the existence of some old coal warehouses and that “in the future, all this area will be transformed and incorporated in the ongoing development Victoria Keys and the Temporary Housing Scheme will probably be re-integrated on it.”
