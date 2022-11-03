Temporary Housing application at Coaling Island filed with Town Planner

by MEGAN STRINGER An application to construct temporary housing at Coaling Island has been filed with the Town Planner this week. In the Planning Statement prepared on behalf of client, Community Supplies & Services Limited, it states that the “purpose of the current intervention is to temporarily re-housing the populations from neighbourhoods subject to alteration and demolition foreseen in urban remodelling to be carried out and which will result in the need for housing units.”

In regard to site context, Coaling Island is located on the west side of Gibraltar, close to Queensway Quay and Mid Harbour Estate.The scheme aims to provide a development that is respectful of the Kings Wharf Quay blocks that are in close proximity, to be able to provide an adaptable accommodation for key workers within the located site.The Planning Statement adds that the name Coaling Island derives from the existence of some old coal warehouses and that “in the future, all this area will be transformed and incorporated in the ongoing development Victoria Keys and the Temporary Housing Scheme will probably be re-integrated on it.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR